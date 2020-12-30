Advertisement

Homeless Carteret County man captured after two-county crime spree

Nicholas Salter
Nicholas Salter(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies and Morehead City Police arrested a homeless man on Dec. 26 following his two-county crime spree.

The sheriff’s office says Nicholas Salter, 35, began the spree in Craven County earlier this month. On Dec. 14, Salter was chased into Newport after he ran behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Salter is accused of stealing from numerous cars, businesses and residences. Officials say he also rammed a stolen car through the front door at Master Guns & Ammo at Brandywine Crossing before running away with guns.

Carteret County deputies and Morehead City Police were finally able to capture Salter after conducting a night’s long surveillance operation at a Morehead City home on Christmas.

Salter has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny, larceny of vehicles, larceny of firearms, breaking and entering of vehicles, possession of stolen goods, damage to property, and possession of a firearm by felon.

The sheriff’s office says cases are still under investigation and Salter could face upwards of 20 additional charges.

On Dec. 29, Salter’s bond was increased from $75,000 to $250,000 at his first court appearance.

Salter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is all that's left of a home in Beaufort County after an overnight fire.
Family loses home in Beaufort County fire
The shooting happened near this intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Washington police investigating shooting near intersection
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Fire destroys Pitt County business
Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple fire crews called out
Hunter Martin and Victoria Frazier were charged after a jewelry store robbery and police chase.
Man, woman charged after jewelry store robbery & high-speed chase

Latest News

Darren Jackson
Top Democrat in NC House is resigning for appeals court seat
Dennis Webb
Carteret County man charged with arson following domestic dispute
health coverage
New state hires will miss out on retiree health coverage
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Beaufort, Craven, Edgecombe, Martin, Wilson counties report new deaths