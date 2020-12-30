Homeless Carteret County man captured after two-county crime spree

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies and Morehead City Police arrested a homeless man on Dec. 26 following his two-county crime spree.

The sheriff’s office says Nicholas Salter, 35, began the spree in Craven County earlier this month. On Dec. 14, Salter was chased into Newport after he ran behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Salter is accused of stealing from numerous cars, businesses and residences. Officials say he also rammed a stolen car through the front door at Master Guns & Ammo at Brandywine Crossing before running away with guns.

Carteret County deputies and Morehead City Police were finally able to capture Salter after conducting a night’s long surveillance operation at a Morehead City home on Christmas.

Salter has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny, larceny of vehicles, larceny of firearms, breaking and entering of vehicles, possession of stolen goods, damage to property, and possession of a firearm by felon.

The sheriff’s office says cases are still under investigation and Salter could face upwards of 20 additional charges.

On Dec. 29, Salter’s bond was increased from $75,000 to $250,000 at his first court appearance.

Salter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2021.

