Coast Guard suspends search for tractor-trailer driver who’s truck went overboard in Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel crash

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WITN) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a tractor-trailer driver who crashed off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday.

The Coast Guard says they, along with local authorities, began searching for the driver after the Coast Guard Virginia Command Center got the 911 call about 8:30 a.m.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia Commander Capt. Samson Stevens said,

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this time of tragedy.”

He also thanked all the first responders involved in the search.

“We would like to thank the local first responder agencies for their partnership and dedication in coordinating efforts and searching throughout the day with our crews,” said Capt. Stevens.

According to the Coast Guard, crews searched approximately 178 square miles with multiple teams and assets from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles, the Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C.

Boat and shore crews from the Maritime Incident Response Team, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia Beach Fire Department, and Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police also participated in the search.

There is no current impact to the waterways from debris or pollution at this time.

