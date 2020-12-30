Carteret County man charged with arson following domestic dispute

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Newport man after he set fire to a mobile home following a domestic dispute with his wife.

Deputies say the victim ran to a nearby residence to get away from her husband, Dennis Webb, 48. The sheriff’s office says Webb then poured accelerant on the mobile home and set it on fire.

Officials were able to put out the fire and save the trailer.

Webb is charged with first degree arson and is being held in the Cateret County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.