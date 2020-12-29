WITN Sports Spotlight: Lauryn Pitt

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Farmville Central senior volleyball standout and future Barton College student-athlete Lauryn Pitt!

No matter the season, Lauryn Pitt shines at Farmville Central.

The senior is a four-sport varsity standout in volleyball, basketball, soccer, and track.

She says she likes them all but knows her best sport is volleyball.

“Whatever they need me to do, I would do it for them if I could, and if I couldn’t I would try my hardest to do my best at it,” Pitt said in a Zoom interview with WITN Sports on Tuesday.

Her team-first efforts have the Lady Jags at 10-1 as the team closes in on the playoffs.

“I’m glad that we were able to play dealing with all of this, with all of this going on, and I just hope that we can keep pushing and make it further,” Pitt added.

This season alone, she has nearly 200 kills. Over her high school career, she’s registered more than 800 kills.

That’s why she’ll be studying accounting (3.6 GPA at Farmville Central), while also playing volleyball at Barton College starting next year. It’s the same school her mother Michelle attended.

Keeping it in the family, her two older sisters -- Alyssa and Courteney -- both played college volleyball at NC A&T, so Lauryn knows how to prepare for the next level.

“They’ve been a big help showing me what I need to do, like all the workouts and what’s going to come with the next level,” Pitt said.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.