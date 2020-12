WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Police are investigating an afternoon shooting.

Chief Stacy Drakeford had limited details but says that one person was shot in the wrist near the intersection of 6th and Van Norden Street around 1 p.m.

The injury is non-life-threatening, according to Drakeford.

He says the investigation is ongoing.

