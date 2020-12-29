Unemployed residents hope second relief bill gets them back on their feet

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - People without a job fear the second stimulus package won’t be enough to get them back on their feet.

According to labor statistics, Jacksonville resident Holly Schuman is one of the over 10 million Americans out of work.

“I was let go just before the pandemic hit the United States and got really bad,” Schuman said.

Tarboro mother-of-three, Victoria Caraway, has been out of work since May.

“If I send my kids to daycare, I have no money to live off of,” Caraway said.

Caraway used to bring her kids to the daycare where she worked, but the pandemic has impacted daycares across the country, leaving Caraway depending on unemployment and nowhere for her kids to go.

“I’ve been trying to find work-at-home jobs, but I can’t find anything,” Caraway said.

Unemployment benefits were set to end last weekend, but now, help is expected to be on the way with President Donald Trump signing the second pandemic relief bill.

Economics professor Nicholas Rupp explains it’s an extension of state unemployment benefits.

“This is a federal stimulus package, for one, so it’s a little bit different from possibly how people have been getting unemployment benefits,” Rupp said

“With the stimulus package being passed, at least I know I’m going to have a vehicle again soon,” Caraway said.

Caraway’s car broke down, and she couldn’t afford to fix it. And Schuman has gotten behind on bills.

“It’ll help us a little bit, but we’ve been behind on rent for the past couple of months,” Schuman said.

Both were hoping for more.

“I was hoping for the $2,000 because it would put me even more ahead, but you know what? I’m thankful that we’re getting what we’re getting because it’s more than nothing,” Caraway said.

“I don’t feel the $600 is enough money for everybody,” Schuman said, “I feel it should be more because, I mean, we waited this long to have another stimulus. Unemployment is all down. I know that the government can only do but so much, but, you know, there’s only so many jobs available. And a lot of people have been laid off since this. So, I feel we should have gotten 2,000 dollars.”

Still, professor Nicholas Rupp believes the economy will improve.

“People will spend the money, and that will create jobs, and get people, hopefully improving their work situation,” Rupp said,

Schuman finally received a job interview after months of struggling.

Caraway decided to go back to school to get a medical degree.

