State House Speaker Tim Moore releases statement on the passing of former N.C. Senator Marc Basnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) released a statement Monday on the passing of former North Carolina Senate Leader Marc Basnight.

“Sen. Basnight was a leader who cared deeply about serving his constituents to make a difference in the lives of all North Carolinians,” Speaker Moore said Monday.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they honor his memory and we remember his lasting impact on this state.”

Sen. Basnight led the North Carolina Senate for 18 years.

