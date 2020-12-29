Advertisement

State Archives seeking help to transcribe what one expert calls “colonial chicken scratch”

State Archives seeks help to transcribe Colonial court records
State Archives seeks help to transcribe Colonial court records(State Archives of NC)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) -The State Archives of North Carolina is looking for help in transcribing hundreds of old records with handwriting that one expert described as “colonial chicken scratch.” The Virginian-Pilot reported last week that some of the documents are 300 years old.

The state has put the records on a website called Transcribe NC. Volunteers can take a stab at deciphering what they say.

The documents are written in an outdated style with large swirls and long tails. The site offers a tutorial on how to decode the writings. Many of the documents are court records from before the Revolutionary War. There are also Slave trade documents as well as treaties with Native Americans.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fatal shooting in Jacksonville
The black bear weighed weighed around 500 pounds.
Dead bear causes traffic slowdown on Pitt County highway
Jeffrey Moore dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Day.
Family loses loved one to COVID-19 complications on Christmas day
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Record number of people in hospital with virus

Latest News

Speaker Moore on the Passing of Former N.C. Senate Leader Marc Basnight
State House Speaker Tim Moore releases statement on the passing of former N.C. Senator Marc Basnight
NCDP Statement on the Passing of Senator Marc Basnight
NCDP Statement on the Passing of Senator Marc Basnight
Sen. Berger Statement on the Passing of Sen. Marc Basnight
Sen. Berger Statement on the Passing of Sen. Marc Basnight
Moderna vaccine arrives at the Greenville VA
Moderna vaccine arrives at Greenville VA