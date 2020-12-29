Advertisement

Sen. Berger Statement on the Passing of Sen. Marc Basnight

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) released the following statement regarding the passing of former Senate Leader Marc Basnight:

“Sen. Basnight and the institution of the Senate are in many ways inseparable. He left his mark on the body, and therefore the state, over his nearly two decades of leadership. Sen. Basnight loved people. I used to hear that he’d stop along the way from the Outer Banks to Raleigh just to speak to strangers and hear what they had to say. He loved people, and they loved him back. I will always remember the grace with which Sen. Basnight conducted the 2011 transition. He spared no effort and denied no request. He could wage political battle with the best of them, but he always put the institution of the Senate, as a symbol of the people’s representative government, first. He’s one of a kind, and I will miss him.”

