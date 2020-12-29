School system provides free meals for students during winter break

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - To help out families over the winter break, Pitt County School System leaders gave out another round of free meals for students while schools remain out.

On Monday, nutrition staff handed out prepackaged boxes that contained seven breakfasts and lunches along with a gallon of milk. The free meals were available to any child 18 years old and younger.

For parents like Amy Sweezy, who has three children at home, the boxes help take away stress and worry about feeding their kids. “It helps a lot because you know a teenager eats a lot, and because we’re home so much, you know it’s one less thing I have to worry about. I can just go into my pantry, and there is enough food for everybody,” said Sweezy.

Parents like Christina Foreman say they couldn’t agree more; having these meals on hand is extremely helpful. “I thought it would be a good help because normally I cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and I have to get them snacks, so with this meal pick up, it helps a lot,” said Foreman.

The two parents also say they felt like this would be incredibly beneficial for families struggling right now because of the pandemic.

“A lot of people are food insecure right now, people who are good, hardworking people who have had a lot of income loss lately, and it’s just helpful that they at least know that they can feed their kids a healthy meal,” said Sweezy.

The school system says they have also been giving out these meals throughout the school year.

