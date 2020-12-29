REPORT: Greenville top in country for inbound growth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in Eastern Carolina is the most popular in the country for inbound growth according to calculations from a recent study.

When indexed by city size and calculating net gain or loss of population size, Greenville is making its mark in bringing people in to live.

That’s according to relocation services provider Update that shared the results of its study of a random sampling of 1.5 million household moves across the U.S. from January through November of this year.

“Many industries were negatively affected by the pandemic in 2020. The moving industry was no different – moving during a shelter-in-place order was perceived to be extremely dangerous in early spring. However, as late spring and summer hit, many of America’s largest, most-populated cities experienced unprecedented resident loss, while smaller markets experienced unprecedented resident gains.”

Findings of the study include:

-Americans departed the largest, most densely populated cities in the United States and took to smaller cities.

-Southern states that had been attractive destinations for years spiked during the pandemic.

-Two new North Carolina cities (Wilmington and Raleigh) joined the top twenty in 2020, making North Carolina the second most popular state on the list with four spots in the top twenty. Charlotte has been a regular on this list for years and often ranks as the most popular destination in North Carolina – its drop exemplifies the 2020 trend of small city growth.

The Tarheel state had three other cities make the inbound top 20 cut: Raleigh, Wilmington, and Charlotte.

Updater says this index fairly compares cities of varying populations and calculates their net gain or loss / population size.

Rank Gain/Loss compared to 2019 list:

1. Greenville, NC ▲ +2

2. Las Vegas, NV ▲ +6

3. Tallahassee, FL ▼ -1

4. Denver, CO ▲ +8

5. Spokane, WA ▲ +20

6. Nashville, TN ● ▬

7. Raleigh, NC ▲ +20

8. Dallas, TX ▲ +16

9. Phoenix, AZ ▲ +7

10. Wilmington, NC ▲ +18

11. West Palm Beach, FL ▲ +36

12. Reno, NV ▲ +3

13. Austin, TX ● ▬

14. Charlotte, NC ▼ -7

15. Tampa, FL ▲ +20

16. Orlando, FL ▼ -12

17. Charleston, SC ▼ -6

18. Myrtle Beach, SC ▲ +21

19. Knoxville, TN ● ▬

20. Fort Myers, FL ▲ +30

