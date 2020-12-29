Advertisement

REPORT: Greenville top in country for inbound growth

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in Eastern Carolina is the most popular in the country for inbound growth according to calculations from a recent study.

When indexed by city size and calculating net gain or loss of population size, Greenville is making its mark in bringing people in to live.

That’s according to relocation services provider Update that shared the results of its study of a random sampling of 1.5 million household moves across the U.S. from January through November of this year.

Findings of the study include:

-Americans departed the largest, most densely populated cities in the United States and took to smaller cities.

-Southern states that had been attractive destinations for years spiked during the pandemic.

-Two new North Carolina cities (Wilmington and Raleigh) joined the top twenty in 2020, making North Carolina the second most popular state on the list with four spots in the top twenty. Charlotte has been a regular on this list for years and often ranks as the most popular destination in North Carolina – its drop exemplifies the 2020 trend of small city growth.

The Tarheel state had three other cities make the inbound top 20 cut: Raleigh, Wilmington, and Charlotte.

“Many industries were negatively affected by the pandemic in 2020,” said Jenna Weinerman, vice president of marketing at Updater, in a press release, “The moving industry was no different – moving during a shelter-in-place order was perceived to be extremely dangerous in early spring. However, as late spring and summer hit, many of America’s largest, most-populated cities experienced unprecedented resident loss, while smaller markets experienced unprecedented resident gains.”

Updater says this index fairly compares cities of varying populations and calculates their net gain or loss / population size.

Rank Gain/Loss compared to 2019 list:

1. Greenville, NC ▲ +2

2. Las Vegas, NV ▲ +6

3. Tallahassee, FL ▼ -1

4. Denver, CO ▲ +8

5. Spokane, WA ▲ +20

6. Nashville, TN ● ▬

7. Raleigh, NC ▲ +20

8. Dallas, TX ▲ +16

9. Phoenix, AZ ▲ +7

10. Wilmington, NC ▲ +18

11. West Palm Beach, FL ▲ +36

12. Reno, NV ▲ +3

13. Austin, TX ● ▬

14. Charlotte, NC ▼ -7

15. Tampa, FL ▲ +20

16. Orlando, FL ▼ -12

17. Charleston, SC ▼ -6

18. Myrtle Beach, SC ▲ +21

19. Knoxville, TN ● ▬

20. Fort Myers, FL ▲ +30

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The black bear weighed weighed around 500 pounds.
Dead bear causes traffic slowdown on Pitt County highway
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Longtime Senate leader Marc Basnight dies
Longtime Senate leader Marc Basnight dies
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Northampton County reports two new deaths
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Hunter Martin and Victoria Frazier were charged after a jewelry store robbery and police chase.
Man, woman charged after jewelry store robbery & high-speed chase
Deputies say Lacy Bunch, 72, was last seen Sunday morning on Bell Street near Nustreet Road.
Halifax County deputies continue search for missing man
The school system will go to all virtual learning when students return in January.
Craven County schools will be virtual until January 19th
Gold Rush Lottery
Laid-off Charlotte preschool teacher buys $250,000 lottery ticket