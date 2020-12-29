Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and cool Tuesday

Warmer weather makes one last return for 2020 later this week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with light winds. Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Winds will blow from the north on Tuesday capping the highs in the upper 40s under sun filled skies. After freezing temps at sunrise Wednesday, highs will rebound to the mid 50s with near calm winds.

Thursday & Friday

Thursday will be mild with highs near 70 and southerly winds. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry Thursday. A strong cold front will move in Friday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. It is still too early to determine what our severe weather threat will be, but at this point isolated strong storms are looking possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with temps falling once we get into the first weekend of the new year.

