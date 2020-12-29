Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Moonlit night with freezing temperatures

Highs will lift to 70° for the start of the new year
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tonight & Wednesday

Light northeast winds will diminish tonight under moonlit skies. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for inland areas. After freezing temps at sunrise Wednesday, highs will rebound to the mid 50s with near calm winds with continued sunny skies.

Thursday & Friday

A warming trend will start Thursday. Increasing clouds may pop a shower or two, but most areas will not see much rain Thursday. A strong cold front will approach late Friday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder from the afternoon into the overnight hours. It is still too early to determine what our severe weather threat will be, but at this point isolated strong storms are looking possible. Highs will be in the low 70s with temps falling once we get into the first weekend of the new year.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday’s front will clear the coast early Saturday with a slight chance of a sunrise shower. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine with mild air hanging on as highs reach the mid 60s. Skies will stay sunny with cooler upper 40s Sunday as north winds move into the the area.

