NORTH CAROLINA: 63,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given out so far
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has vaccinated 63,571 people against the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said that figure is through 8:00 p.m. Monday.
Of those 63,571 people, 80% are white, and 8% are African American. Women make up 65% of those vaccinated, while most (60%) are between the ages of 25 and 49.
The first wave of people to get the vaccine are health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 along with staff & residents of long-term care facilities.
Here is a breakdown of vaccinations in Eastern Carolina:
- Pitt County - 2,005
- Craven County - 848
- Carteret County - 571
- Onslow County - 504
- Beaufort County - 224
- Lenoir County - 200
- Duplin County - 151
- Pamlico County - 82
- Martin County - 73
- Greene County - 48
- Jones County - 45
- Bertie County - 26
- Washington County - 19
- Tyrrell County - 4
- Hyde County - 1
