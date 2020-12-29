NORTH CAROLINA: 63,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given out so far

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has vaccinated 63,571 people against the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said that figure is through 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Of those 63,571 people, 80% are white, and 8% are African American. Women make up 65% of those vaccinated, while most (60%) are between the ages of 25 and 49.

The first wave of people to get the vaccine are health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 along with staff & residents of long-term care facilities.

Here is a breakdown of vaccinations in Eastern Carolina:

Pitt County - 2,005

Craven County - 848

Carteret County - 571

Onslow County - 504

Beaufort County - 224

Lenoir County - 200

Duplin County - 151

Pamlico County - 82

Martin County - 73

Greene County - 48

Jones County - 45

Bertie County - 26

Washington County - 19

Tyrrell County - 4

Hyde County - 1

