NORTH CAROLINA: 63,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given out so far

Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine at CarolinaEast.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has vaccinated 63,571 people against the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said that figure is through 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Of those 63,571 people, 80% are white, and 8% are African American. Women make up 65% of those vaccinated, while most (60%) are between the ages of 25 and 49.

The first wave of people to get the vaccine are health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 along with staff & residents of long-term care facilities.

Here is a breakdown of vaccinations in Eastern Carolina:

  • Pitt County - 2,005
  • Craven County - 848
  • Carteret County - 571
  • Onslow County - 504
  • Beaufort County - 224
  • Lenoir County - 200
  • Duplin County - 151
  • Pamlico County - 82
  • Martin County - 73
  • Greene County - 48
  • Jones County - 45
  • Bertie County - 26
  • Washington County - 19
  • Tyrrell County - 4
  • Hyde County - 1

