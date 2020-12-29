Advertisement

NCDP Statement on the Passing of Senator Marc Basnight

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The family of Senator Marc Basnight announced his passing earlier today. Senator Basnight represented the 1st Senate District, from 1984 through his resignation just before the start of what would have been his 14th term in 2011. He served as Senate President Pro Tempe from 1993 through his final term.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released the following statement:

“The NCDP and I are deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Senator Marc Basnight who faithfully served North Carolina in the State Senate for more than a quarter century. He was an incredible fighter for everyday North Carolinians and was known far and wide as a reliable problem solver. As someone who served with him in the legislature I witnessed firsthand not only Senator Basnight’s advocacy for eastern and coastal North Carolina, but also how he helped every region of the State with his masterful, tireless, passionate leadership for investments in public schools, North Carolina’s public universities, conservation of our natural resources, and transportation infrastructure. His strong voice, insatiable curiosity, and his continued leadership will be greatly missed. We have lost a great friend of North Carolina, a friend whose legacy we must carry on for generations to come.”

