Advertisement

Moderna vaccine arrives at Greenville VA

Veterans wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do that sooner than you may think.
Moderna vaccine arrives at the Greenville VA
Moderna vaccine arrives at the Greenville VA(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three-hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the Greenville Department of Veteran Affairs Monday for distribution to employees.

The Greenville VA said they would be vaccinating staff first, starting Tuesday, and then after that, they will go to patients who are in critical condition and then other veterans.

But employees say they are relieved to have the vaccine in their facility finally.

The vaccines received will be split between the Greenville VA and the Morehead City Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

The Associate Chief of Staff at the Greenville clinic says having the vaccine in their facility is important, and this is their chance to make a difference and change the curve of the pandemic.

Once employees are vaccinated, they will start calling patients and other veterans to let them know when they can start coming in for the vaccine.

The Greenville VA said all staff are engaged in patient care, therefore they are all eligible to receive the vaccine, but it isn’t mandatory that they get it.

The first round of vaccinations for employees start Tuesday and they will receive the second round in the next few days.

The VA says until everyone is able to get vaccinated, they still suggest you wear a mask and keep your distance from people to prevent more spread.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fatal shooting in Jacksonville
The black bear weighed weighed around 500 pounds.
Dead bear causes traffic slowdown on Pitt County highway
Jeffrey Moore dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Day.
Family loses loved one to COVID-19 complications on Christmas day
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Record number of people in hospital with virus

Latest News

Speaker Moore on the Passing of Former N.C. Senate Leader Marc Basnight
State House Speaker Tim Moore releases statement on the passing of former N.C. Senator Marc Basnight
NCDP Statement on the Passing of Senator Marc Basnight
NCDP Statement on the Passing of Senator Marc Basnight
Sen. Berger Statement on the Passing of Sen. Marc Basnight
Sen. Berger Statement on the Passing of Sen. Marc Basnight
State Archives seeks help to transcribe Colonial court records
State Archives seeking help to transcribe what one expert calls “colonial chicken scratch”