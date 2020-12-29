Moderna vaccine arrives at Greenville VA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three-hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the Greenville Department of Veteran Affairs Monday for distribution to employees.

The Greenville VA said they would be vaccinating staff first, starting Tuesday, and then after that, they will go to patients who are in critical condition and then other veterans.

But employees say they are relieved to have the vaccine in their facility finally.

“I am relieved. I’m hoping and praying that everything goes well. This will be great for my staff and a step forward in the right direction to make sure our entire society is protected.”

The vaccines received will be split between the Greenville VA and the Morehead City Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

The Associate Chief of Staff at the Greenville clinic says having the vaccine in their facility is important, and this is their chance to make a difference and change the curve of the pandemic.

“For me it’s excitement. Being a physician, I know what this vaccine means not just to each individual here at the VA but to our country. The sooner we get people vaccinated the sooner we can get ahead of this terrible pandemic and people can return to normal livelihood.”

Once employees are vaccinated, they will start calling patients and other veterans to let them know when they can start coming in for the vaccine.

“Veterans are the most resilient people I know. They’re the reason I come to my job every day. They’re the reason my staff come here Every day. It’s our honor to serve them. They’re the strongest bunch of folks, men and women that I know, and this pandemic is just another hurdle for them. They loved it; they’ve experienced it. They’ve given me inspiration and they’ve inspired our staff to get through it so they can come back and outdoors can reopen like they used to be.”

The Greenville VA said all staff are engaged in patient care, therefore they are all eligible to receive the vaccine, but it isn’t mandatory that they get it.

The first round of vaccinations for employees start Tuesday and they will receive the second round in the next few days.

The VA says until everyone is able to get vaccinated, they still suggest you wear a mask and keep your distance from people to prevent more spread.

