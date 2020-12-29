Advertisement

Man, woman charged after jewelry store robbery & high-speed chase

Hunter Martin and Victoria Frazier were charged after a jewelry store robbery and police chase.
Hunter Martin and Victoria Frazier were charged after a jewelry store robbery and police chase.(New Bern police)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man is jailed after New Bern police say he got away with more than $10,000 in loot during a robbery at a mall jewelry store.

Hunter Martin, 22, of Blounts Creek, was arrested after a high-speed chase a couple of hours after the robbery.

Police say Martin came into Kay’s Jewelers to look at jewelry around 2:50 p.m. Monday. As he tried to run with several items, police say Martin punched an employee in the face and ran out of the mall.

The man was seen getting into a silver car with a woman inside.

About two hours later, police say Martin was seen driving the car on Broad Street heading towards Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They tried to stop the car, but police say Martin took off, reaching speeds up to nearly 100 miles per hour.

Officers decided to end the chase due to safety concerns for other motorists, but say Martin didn’t slow down.

The man ended up in a crash on MLK Boulevard at Pinetree Drive where police say his car hit two other vehicles. None of the other people were injured, while Martin tried to run away, according to police.

Martin was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and was charged this morning after his release.

He is charged with common law robbery, resist obstruct and delay a public officer, two counts of felony hit & run, and fleeing to elude. He was also served with outstanding warrants for previous crimes that happened at Walmart and Target.

The woman in the car, Victoria Frazier, 22, of New Bern, was charged with aid and abet larceny.

Craven County deputies helped New Bern police in the case and were able to recover the stolen jewelry from a home in Bridgeton.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The black bear weighed weighed around 500 pounds.
Dead bear causes traffic slowdown on Pitt County highway
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Longtime Senate leader Marc Basnight dies
Longtime Senate leader Marc Basnight dies
More North Carolina counties are now in the critical status for the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19: Northampton County reports two new deaths
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

REPORT: Greenville top in country for inbound growth
Deputies say Lacy Bunch, 72, was last seen Sunday morning on Bell Street near Nustreet Road.
Halifax County deputies continue search for missing man
The school system will go to all virtual learning when students return in January.
Craven County schools will be virtual until January 19th
Gold Rush Lottery
Laid-off Charlotte preschool teacher buys $250,000 lottery ticket