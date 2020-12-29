Man, woman charged after jewelry store robbery & high-speed chase

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man is jailed after New Bern police say he got away with more than $10,000 in loot during a robbery at a mall jewelry store.

Hunter Martin, 22, of Blounts Creek, was arrested after a high-speed chase a couple of hours after the robbery.

Police say Martin came into Kay’s Jewelers to look at jewelry around 2:50 p.m. Monday. As he tried to run with several items, police say Martin punched an employee in the face and ran out of the mall.

The man was seen getting into a silver car with a woman inside.

About two hours later, police say Martin was seen driving the car on Broad Street heading towards Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They tried to stop the car, but police say Martin took off, reaching speeds up to nearly 100 miles per hour.

Officers decided to end the chase due to safety concerns for other motorists, but say Martin didn’t slow down.

The man ended up in a crash on MLK Boulevard at Pinetree Drive where police say his car hit two other vehicles. None of the other people were injured, while Martin tried to run away, according to police.

Martin was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and was charged this morning after his release.

He is charged with common law robbery, resist obstruct and delay a public officer, two counts of felony hit & run, and fleeing to elude. He was also served with outstanding warrants for previous crimes that happened at Walmart and Target.

The woman in the car, Victoria Frazier, 22, of New Bern, was charged with aid and abet larceny.

Craven County deputies helped New Bern police in the case and were able to recover the stolen jewelry from a home in Bridgeton.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.