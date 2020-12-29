Laid-off Charlotte preschool teacher buys $250,000 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A laid-off preschool teacher in North Carolina has won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lotto ticket.

WBTV reported Sunday that Joe Camp had been a preschool teacher in Charlotte for 20 years before he was laid off in September. He was able to find a job at a car dealership. He also bought two Gold Rush scratch-off tickets at a gas station in Charlotte.

Camp said he fell to his knees at the gas pump after seeing the winnings. After taxes, Camp claimed $176,876. Camp said he plans to use his winnings to save for his daughter’s future and buy a home.

