Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but cool and breezy today

Warmer weather makes one last return for 2020 later this week
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tuesday & Wednesday

Winds will blow from the north on Tuesday capping the highs in the upper 40s under sun filled skies. After freezing temps at sunrise Wednesday, highs will rebound to the mid 50s with near calm winds with continued sunny skies.

Thursday & Friday

Thursday will be mild with highs near 70 and southerly winds. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry Thursday. A strong cold front will approach late Friday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder from the afternoon into the overnight hours. It is still too early to determine what our severe weather threat will be, but at this point isolated strong storms are looking possible. Highs will be in the low 70s with temps falling once we get into the first weekend of the new year.

