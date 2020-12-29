Advertisement

Governor Cooper calls former Sen. Basnight a “Giant” in North Carolina

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper praised the life of former Senate President Pro Tem Marc Basnight and calls him a “Giant” in North Carolina.

Cooper said, “North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family.”

