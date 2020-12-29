Advertisement

Farmville nursing home cook wins $250,000 lottery grand prize

$250,000 Money Match
$250,000 Money Match(N.C. Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County woman is $250,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket.

Rosalyn Williams, of Farmville, bought two $250,000 Money Match tickets from Vapor Tobacco & More on East Marlboro Road Sunday. It was after scratching one, that the nursing home cook found she had won the grand prize.

Williams claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $176,876.

The $250,000 Money Match game launched in November, and two of the four top prizes still remain.

