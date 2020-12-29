Farmville nursing home cook wins $250,000 lottery grand prize

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County woman is $250,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket.

Rosalyn Williams, of Farmville, bought two $250,000 Money Match tickets from Vapor Tobacco & More on East Marlboro Road Sunday. It was after scratching one, that the nursing home cook found she had won the grand prize.

“I had to look at it five times before I realized what was going on. I kept saying to myself, ‘I know this is not what I am looking at,’ but it was. I was numb. I was in shock for a long time.”

Williams claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $176,876.

“I will probably bank it. There are a couple of people I would like to bless myself. I have a firm belief that if you get a blessing you should give a blessing.”

The $250,000 Money Match game launched in November, and two of the four top prizes still remain.

