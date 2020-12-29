Deputies provide Christmas meal and gifts to quarantined mother and daughter
RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - A group of deputies at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno stepped up when they learned of a mother who was not able to provide the Christmas basics, such as a special meal, on Christmas.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a single mother and her 4-year-old daughter had to quarantine at home for Christmas because the daughter’s teacher had tested positive for COVID-19.
Several deputies went shopping at a Walmart that stayed open to allow the deputies to shop for the family.
The deputies didn’t just purchase a Christmas meal; they bought gifts and clothes as well.
“When a gallon of milk can bring a mom to tears, Christmas works its magic,” a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said.
