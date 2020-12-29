Advertisement

Crews respond to overnight fire in Bath

Witnesses say it happened on Bayview Road sometime before 1 a.m.
Witnesses say it happened on Bayview Road sometime before 1 a.m.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters responded to a fire overnight in Bath.

Witnesses say it happened at a trailer on Bayview Road sometime before 1 a.m. Photos and videos sent to WITN show flames covering the air and multiple first responders on scene.

We’ve reached out to fire officials to get more information and will update this story when we learn more.

