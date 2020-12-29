Advertisement

Craven County Board of Education meets Tuesday assessing student’s return to in-person learning after winter break

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - While most schools across the state remain out for the winter break, the Craven County Board of Education is meeting to assess if students will return to in-person learning after the break ends.

The board meets Tuesday to decide if students will return to school in January or remain home for virtual learning.

On Tuesday morning, the board will look at county coronavirus trends as they work to determine if students will need to start the new year off virtually or if they will be able to attend classes in-person.

Several schools in the East have already decided to start the first few weeks of instruction online in anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The group meets at the Craven County Schools Central Services at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

