COVID-19 exposures close Duplin Co. Sheriff’s Office to public

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is closed because of COVID-19.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has closed its main administrative office in Kenansville to the public until January 4th.

Deputies say COVID-19 exposures have directly affected their department. All appointments for fingerprinting, gun permits, concealed carry permits in their main off will have to be rescheduled.

Over the weekend, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced it too would be closed to the public until after New Years’.

