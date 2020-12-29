Advertisement

Carteret County School’s Child Nutrition Department receives $49,000

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In Carteret County, the public school system’s Child Nutrition Department just received $49,000 in grants to help with its meal distribution program.

Meals are distributed to students even when they are not taking part in face-to-face learning, and the need grows as more students learn from home.

The Dairy Alliance provided $4,000 to purchase insulated bags for milk delivery.

Also, the “No Kid Hungry” program awarded the school system two grants totaling $45,000.

The funds will help pay for additional labor costs and disposable items delivered with meals.

Each delivery includes the day’s lunch, breakfast for the following day, and Friday delivery includes weekend meals.

To be included in the meal distribution program, families should sign up by 5 p.m. Monday, January 4th.

