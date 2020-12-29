Advertisement

Body found near where kayaker went missing in Outer Banks

body found
body found
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020
MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in North Carolina say that a body has been found on the shores of the Croatan Sound in an area where a kayaker went missing.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday. The sound runs between the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge and Roanoke Island, which is near the Outer Banks.

John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said that a duck hunter discovered the body. Beardsley said the body was being moved to a state Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville.

Officials said that Kayaker Alexander Rush of Kill Devil Hills went missing in early December. Rush’s overturned kayak was later found in the Croatan Sound.

