21-year-old woman arrested after hit-and-run that injured a New Hanover deputy

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 21-year-old woman is charged in a hit and run crash that left a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy injured.

According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Brandon Long, Maggie Amdur is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious bodily injury and fail to move over resulting in serious bodily injury.

Amdur was given a $250,000 bond.

The crash happened on Friday, December 4 around 9 p.m.

[NHCSO releases video of suspect’s vehicle in hit-and-run that injured deputy]

Deputy Robert Mills had a vehicle pulled over on U.S. 421 near Golden Road when he was hit by a vehicle which fled from the scene.

Mills was taken to the hospital where he was treated for leg and elbow injuries along with needing six staples for a head injury.

