Rural transit fares for some Eastern Carolina counties suspended temporarily

Craven Area Rural Transit System or CARTS
Craven Area Rural Transit System or CARTS
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fares for a public transit system for rural counties in Eastern Carolina have been temporarily suspended.

The Craven County Board of Commissioners has approved a temporary suspension of Craven Area Rural Transit System or CARTS fares from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021.

The system covers Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties, as well as the New Bern urbanized area.

The board says the suspension of fares will increase access to “quality of life” destinations such as nutritional, medical and employment for many people.

For more information on CARTS click, here.

