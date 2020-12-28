NC State’s Shakeel Moore named ACC Freshman of the Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State freshman guard Shakeel Moore was named ACC Freshman of the Week following his 17-point performance in last Tuesday’s win over then No. 17 UNC.

The ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are decided by a 15-member media panel.

Moore, a Greensboro native, had the best performance of his young career, coming off the bench to score 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting to help lead the Wolfpack to a 79-76 upset win over rival North Carolina.

So far this season, Moore is averaging 7.2 points per game and ranks seventh in the conference with 2.0 steals per game.

NC State (5-1, 1-0 ACC) returns to the court Wednesday night when it hosts Boston College (2-5, 0-1 ACC) at PNC Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

