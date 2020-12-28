Advertisement

NC State’s Shakeel Moore named ACC Freshman of the Week

North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore (2) celebrates after a dunk against North Carolina during...
North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore (2) celebrates after a dunk against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP (Custom credit) | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State freshman guard Shakeel Moore was named ACC Freshman of the Week following his 17-point performance in last Tuesday’s win over then No. 17 UNC.

The ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are decided by a 15-member media panel.

Moore, a Greensboro native, had the best performance of his young career, coming off the bench to score 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting to help lead the Wolfpack to a 79-76 upset win over rival North Carolina.

So far this season, Moore is averaging 7.2 points per game and ranks seventh in the conference with 2.0 steals per game.

NC State (5-1, 1-0 ACC) returns to the court Wednesday night when it hosts Boston College (2-5, 0-1 ACC) at PNC Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

