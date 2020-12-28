Advertisement

Martin General restricts visitors as county gets red COVID-19 designation

Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital(WITN)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina hospital is restricting visitors after the county turned red on the state coronavirus scale.

Starting Tuesday, Martin General Hospital is restricting visitation to all areas of the hospital.

Last week, Martin County went from an orange to a red county for the spread of the virus.

The restrictions apply to both inpatients areas and the emergency department, while exceptions may be made for pediatric patients and those patients in end-of-life care. In those cases, only one healthy adult will be allowed after an on-site screening, according to a news release.

The hospital says other precautions are being enacted as well.

  • No personal belongings can be dropped off to patients without prior approval from clinical staff.
  • The hospital front entrance will be closed at 5 p.m. daily and on weekends until further notice. Anyone who needs to enter the hospital during those times should enter through the Emergency Department.
  • No outpatient procedures or labs will be performed after 5 p.m. or on weekends until further notice.
  • The cafeteria remains closed to the public.

Martin General says those coming to the hospital for a clinic visit or an outpatient procedure will also be screened for COVID-19.

