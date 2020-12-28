Jim’s Forecast: Warmer temps Monday; Cooler Tuesday

Monday

Winds will turn to the south Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temps will respond to the southerly flow, lifting to 60° by mid afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The front will move through Monday night with some clouds, but no precipitation. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Behind the front, winds will be gusty from the north on Tuesday capping the highs in the upper 40s under sun filled skies. After freezing temps at sunrise Wednesday, highs will rebound to the mid 50s with near calm winds.

Thursday & Friday

Our last round of rain for the year will arrive as we say goodbye to 2020. A strong cold front will move in late Thursday night into Friday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. It is still too early to determine what our severe weather threat will be, but at this point isolated strong storms are looking possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with temps falling once we get into the first weekend of the new year.