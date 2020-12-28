ECU’s Taniya Thompson named AAC Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU sophomore guard Taniya Thompson was picked as the AAC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. This makes it two straight weeks a Lady Pirate has won the award. Senior guard Lashonda Monk was recognized last Monday.

Last year, Thompson was selected as the conference’s freshman of the week twice, before earning a unanimous selection to the AAC All-Freshman Team.

In ECU’s 72-64 win over Tulane on Dec. 22, Thompson scored a season-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field. She also grabbed six rebounds and delivered two assists in the victory.

Thanks to Thompson’s efforts, the Lady Pirates are 3-0 in conference play for the first time since joining the American prior to the 2014-15 season.

ECU (5-3, 3-0 AAC) returns to action on Jan. 2 for another conference contest at No. 20 USF (5-1, 2-0 AAC). It’ll be a 4 p.m. ET tip-off in Tampa on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.