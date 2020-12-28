Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball game at Wichita State on Dec. 30 postponed

ECU at Wichita State basketball
ECU at Wichita State basketball(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The AAC men’s basketball game between ECU and Wichita State scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30 in Wichita, Kansas has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Pirates’ program.

“After consultation with our medical staff, we informed Wichita State and AAC officials that we are unable to play on Dec. 30 due to positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing of individuals within our men’s basketball program,” ECU Director of Athletic Jon Gilbert said. “All individuals affected will receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff. The student-athletes and staff within our athletics department continue to be diligent in following all the necessary protocols during this ongoing pandemic.”

According to ECU, the game will be rescheduled at the first opportunity when both teams are available prior to Feb. 21, which is the date of the second scheduled game between the Pirates and Shockers in Greenville.

If both teams are not able to meet before Feb. 21, the two teams will play on back-to-back days Sunday and Monday, Feb. 21-22, in Wichita.

The game on Feb. 21 is slated to tip-off at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The rescheduled game would air on ESPN+ with a start time to be determined.

Next up for the Pirates is a conference road game against Tulane on Jan. 2 in New Orleans.

