Duke men’s basketball game vs. Pitt on Dec. 29 postponed

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The ACC announced Monday that the Pitt at Duke men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 29 has been postponed due to a positive test and contact tracing within the Panthers’ program.

According to the ACC, the Pitt men’s basketball team is “adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

The game has not yet been rescheduled as of Monday night.

