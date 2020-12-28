Advertisement

Dead bear causes traffic slowdown on Pitt County highway

The black bear weighed weighed around 500 pounds.
The black bear weighed weighed around 500 pounds.(WITN)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dead bear is causing a lot of rubberneckers this morning on one busy Eastern Carolina highway.

The black bear, which some estimate to have weighed around 500 pounds, apparently was hit by a vehicle either last night or early Monday morning on Highway 11 in Pitt County.

It happened on the northbound lanes just south of Winterville.

People have been stopping, or slowing down to take a look at the dead animal all morning. At one point, a deputy sheriff had to keep traffic moving this morning.

As today is a state holiday, there’s no word on when state wildlife officers will remove the remains.

