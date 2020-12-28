Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled over blades that can fly off

(Gray News) - Some Home Depot ceiling fans were recalled over blades that can detach, posing a potential injury hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fans in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. The fans were sold exclusively Home Depot, in the store and online, from April through October of this year for about $150.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 47 reports of blade detachments, with two reports of people being struck by the blades and four reports of property damage.

The fans came with a white color-changing integrated LED light and a remote control. About 182,000 of these fans were sold in the U.S.

Those with affected fans can call King of Fans toll-free at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by e-mail at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com, online at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm or www.kingoffans.com and click on “Mara Recall” for more information.

