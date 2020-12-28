Advertisement

Boxing Day is a state holiday. Who knew?

Boxing Day is primarily a British holiday, originating as a day to give gifts to the poor.
Dec. 28, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you stopped by a state, county, or municipal office today it’s a safe bet you were greeted by a locked door.

Today is an official state holiday in North Carolina, it’s Boxing Day.

It usually falls on December 26th, but since that was a Saturday this year Boxing Day got moved to Monday.

It’s not known why the state decided to celebrate the day, as North Carolina hasn’t been part of the British Empire for 244 years.

In addition to state offices being closed, many counties and cities also shut down today.

