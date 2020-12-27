Rocky Mount Police investigating fatal shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Sunday morning.

Rocky Mount Police responded to shots fired in the 1100 block of Long Avenue and when they arrived, 34-year-old Dominic Mercer was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department or leave a tip to Twin County Crime Stoppers.

