Pitt County Sheriff’s Office closed until 2021 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Pitt County Sheriff's Office closed until 2021.
Pitt County Sheriff's Office closed until 2021.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced their courthouse-based office operations will be closed to the public until 2021 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

“As a result, all appointments for fingerprinting, gun permits, concealed carry permits, etc in our courthouse office during that time will need to be rescheduled,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Posted by Pitt County Sheriff on Thursday, December 24, 2020

