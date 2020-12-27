Pitt County Sheriff’s Office closed until 2021 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced their courthouse-based office operations will be closed to the public until 2021 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

“As a result, all appointments for fingerprinting, gun permits, concealed carry permits, etc in our courthouse office during that time will need to be rescheduled,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Out of an abundance of caution the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has closed our courthouse-based office operations to the... Posted by Pitt County Sheriff on Thursday, December 24, 2020

