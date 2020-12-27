Man arrested after car chase with Goldsboro Police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man was arrested on Christmas Day following a car chase with Goldsboro Police.

Police came to the area of Central Heights Road and E. New Hope Road on Friday morning in reference to an armed suspect. The victim said he was threatened with a firearm and the suspect left in a light blue Ford Taurus.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Walter Philip Coley, 26, refused to stop which led officers on a chase that ended in the 400 block of Piedmont Airline Road.

Officers found a loaded handgun and suspected marijuana and seized the vehicle he was operating.

Coley was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office, where he is held under a $13,000 secured bond, the release said.

Coley was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Police said citations were issued charging Coley with Driving While License Revoked, No Insurance, Careless and Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

