Fatal shooting in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Jacksonville police said officers came to the home at 109 Brenda Drive and found Justin Lewis McCarthy, 27, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Public Safety and Onslow County EMS first responders immediately began life saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.

Captain Mike Capps said they are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, which finds that the victim and another person at the Brenda Drive address became involved in some type of altercation. However, police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jillian Wenderoth or Crime Stoppers.

