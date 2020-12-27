Community holds retirement parade for longtime band director

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Joe McCreary has been the band director at Beaufort Middle School for the past 30 years.

On Sunday, one of his former students, Amanda Swierczek, held a retirement parade for him.

McCreary’s long career spans generations - he’s taught some of his former students’ children, and calls them his grand-students.

One grand-student is Lillian Weippert, daughter of former student Paula Fidelholtz.

“I know myself how good of a teacher he is and to be able to pass that along to my children is, just, it’s a really great feeling,” Fidelholtz said.

Weippert plays the clarinet and said she wouldn’t be the musician she is today if it wasn’t for Mr. Joe.

“How to find our pitch without even using a metronome, he taught us how to count the beats, he taught us how to get through the really hard notes,” Weippert said.

Some say McCreary taught more than just music.

“The greatest lesson I could say he ever taught me was to be myself and believe in myself,” said former student Amanda Swierczek.

Community fans, former and current students rode in the parade, offering their thanks and wishing him good luck in the future.

“It’s so good to always re-connect with my former students, it’s just a wonderful feeling,” McCreary said.

As McCreary’s 30-year musical education career reaches its coda, he says he will soon play a new song as he begins work at a local restaurant.

