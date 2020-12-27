Advertisement

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro dies

The Atlanta Braves announced on Twitter on Sunday that Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died.
The Atlanta Braves announced on Twitter on Sunday that Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died.(Gray Media)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Atlanta Braves announced on Twitter on Sunday that Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died.

The Braves said in a statement the legendary pitcher died in his sleep. He was 81.

He was nicknamed “Knucksie” for his frequent use of the knuckleball, the club said.

Niekro spent 21 of his 24 years in the major leagues with the Braves, and “owns or shares” a portion of 12 pitching records on the team, having played in “a franchise-record 740 games,” the Braves said.

The Ohio native was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Moore dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Day.
Family loses loved one to COVID-19 complications on Christmas day
Fatal shooting in Jacksonville
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
A family in Albertson has lost their home to a Christmas morning fire.
Albertson family loses home to Christmas morning fire
Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Case count surpasses 500,000

Latest News

Some of the first vaccinations in Italy took place in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Tony Rice, the master bluegrass picker who drew fans worldwide for the chance to hear the...
Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69