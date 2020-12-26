Shirley Rhodes is one of many spending Christmas alone in quarantine

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s just part of a pandemic: Many across the nation are spending Christmas in quarantine.

One woman here in the east, just came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. So there went her holiday plans. This is the first Christmas Shirley Rhodes is spending without her 79-year-old mother.

“As much as it is just the worst, as far as not being able to spend Christmas with her, there’s always next year and I’d rather have a next year than not have one at all,” said Rhodes.

She says her family usually does Christmas Eve with the whole extended family and Christmas Day with just some mother-daughter time. This year, though, those traditions are on pause. She says she’s still making the best of the holiday. Her nephews picked up their presents off her porch and chatted with her on FaceTime while they opened them.

“So I could get to see, you know their reactions when they opened the presents that I got for them. That was kind of neat,” she said.

Rhodes has a message for those in the same situation: “Know that you’re doing the right thing, you’re sacrificing a little bit of time, so that you can have time later.”

Rhodes says she will stay in quarantine until she can get tested, and she hopes that can be Monday.

