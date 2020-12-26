Advertisement

North Carolina man sentenced for robbing pizza delivery driver

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say a man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

Emmanuel Marquise Morris ordered the pizza from Domino’s in Rocky Mount in January of 2019, according to court documents.

The news release said that when the driver arrived, Morris displayed a handgun and stole his cash, wallet and car.

Authorities say that Morris was arrested three days later in Greensboro. He pleaded guilty to state and federal charges, according to the news release.  

A defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking.

