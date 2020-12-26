Firefighters help make Christmas special for local families

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four Craven County Volunteer Fire departments came together this holiday season to make sure that dozens of children had a very special Christmas.

The Dover, Cove City, Township 9, and West Craven Fire departments collected presents as part of ‘Operation Fill the Sleigh’ and on Friday they went all out to make deliveries to eight Craven County families who needed a helping hand this holiday season.

For families like Susan Quinn’s the effort by these first responders was incredible, and one she says she is incredibly grateful for. “I truly thank them for it, it’s a blessing that we have this going on in our community because I mean what a good thing to be blessed like this for Christmas,” said Quinn.

In total the firefighters made sure 28 children had everything on their Christmas wish lists.

