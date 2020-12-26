Family loses loved one to Covid-19 complications on Christmas day

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas Day is usually a day for joy, togetherness and love, but for one family in Hyde County, the day was spent without their loved one.

Jeffrey Moore, 61, passed away on Friday from COVID-19 complications, according to the family.

“People were opening gifts, our dad was shutting his eyes,” said Moore’s daughter, Letia Moore-Bowling.

The father of six left a void in the hearts of the ones he loved.

“As of me on my side of everything, it’s like my mind is in a dark place and it feels like a dream,” said Moore’s son, Joshua Moore.

After nearly a three-week battle with the virus, Moore took a turn for the worst. The family said he passed yesterday while being transported from The Outer Banks Hospital to Vidant Medical Center, in Greenville.

“We don’t know what our dad’s last words was,” said Moore-Bowling.

After their fathers passing, the family is encouraging others to take precautions because you never know who’s life the virus could take next.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. So my message to everybody is please take this Covid stuff seriously,” said Joshua Moore.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, Fundraiser by Keondra Moore : Helping my Father be laid to rest. (gofundme.com)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.