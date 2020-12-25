Storm damage reported in Jones County
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Debris litters a yard, part of a road, and a field across Dover Road in Wyse Fork after an awning was ripped off a building in Thursday night’s storms.
Multiple tornado watches and warnings were issued across Eastern North Carolina, but we won’t know if this damage was caused by a tornado until the National Weather Service damage assessment team gets out there to investigate. They are expected to visit the area Saturday.
