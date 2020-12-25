Advertisement

Storm damage reported in Jones County

By Jessica Bobula
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Debris litters a yard, part of a road, and a field across Dover Road in Wyse Fork after an awning was ripped off a building in Thursday night’s storms.

Multiple tornado watches and warnings were issued across Eastern North Carolina, but we won’t know if this damage was caused by a tornado until the National Weather Service damage assessment team gets out there to investigate. They are expected to visit the area Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired
power outage
Hundreds without power as strong storms move through the region
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run with pedestrian.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash
Nicholas Keith Salter
Have you seen this man?
The Rivera family lost their Rose Hill home Thursday morning because of an electrical short,...
Rose Hill family loses home in Christmas Eve morning fire

Latest News

Debris litters the road in Jones County, where an awning was ripped from a building.
Storm damage reported in Jones County after Christmas Eve tornado watches, warnings
Albertson family loses house to Christmas morning fire
Albertson family loses house to Christmas morning fire
A family in Albertson has lost their home to a Christmas morning fire.
Albertson family loses home to Christmas morning fire
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Cold, windy Christmas