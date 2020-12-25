Phillip’s Forecast: Hard Freeze Christmas Night

Saturday and Sunday

Cold high pressure will settle in over the weekend bringing plenty of sunshine, but little in the way of a warm up. Temps out the door Saturday morning will likely bottom out in the frigid low 20s inland to upper 20s on the coast. Highs will go from the low 40s Saturday to the upper 40s Sunday with another hard freeze likely Saturday night as temp fall to the mid 20s.

Monday

Clouds will increase Monday as weak front moves through. It appears skies will be too dry to any rain. Highs will come up to the mid 50s.

Rest of 2020

Behind the front on Tuesday, skies will return to sunshine with highs around 50. Breezes will blow from the northwest. Wednesday will be partly sunny with temperatures coming up through the 50s. The last day of 202 on Thursday will see showers increasing through the day. Southerly winds will lift temperatures into the 60s. A cooler day is likely for the start of 2021.